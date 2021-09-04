Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari Has Granted Approval For The Construction Of NDLEA Barracks - Marwa
News photo Biz Watch Nigeria  - The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has granted approval for the construction of barracks for operatives of the agency.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari endorses construction of barracks for NDLEA staff Vanguard News:
Buhari endorses construction of barracks for NDLEA staff
Buhari endorses construction of barracks for NDLEA staff — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Buhari endorses construction of barracks for NDLEA staff — NEWSVERGE
Buhari endorses construction of barracks for NDLEA staff Prompt News:
Buhari endorses construction of barracks for NDLEA staff
Buhari endorses construction of barracks for NDLEA staff Daily Nigerian:
Buhari endorses construction of barracks for NDLEA staff
Buhari Approves Construction Of First-ever Barracks For NDLEA Operatives News Break:
Buhari Approves Construction Of First-ever Barracks For NDLEA Operatives
Buhari Endorses Construction of Barracks For NDLEA Staff The New Diplomat:
Buhari Endorses Construction of Barracks For NDLEA Staff
Buhari has approved construction of first-ever NDLEA barracks - Marwa Within Nigeria:
Buhari has approved construction of first-ever NDLEA barracks - Marwa


   More Picks
1 LG Polls: Kaduna's first attempt at e-voting goes awry as hoodlums snatch, destroy over 41 Electronic Voting Machines - The News Guru, 9 hours ago
2 Ex-Nigeria international, Finidi George appointed as new coach of Enyimba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 FG should make Wizkid Nigeria’s global ambassador, he projects the country more positively than all our Embassies – Reno Omokri - Correct NG, 13 hours ago
4 US Court jails Nigerian hacker for stealing $280,000 Covid-19 benefits - National Accord, 23 hours ago
5 BBNaija: I enjoyed my friendship with Pere – Maria says as she lists top 5 - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Nigerian singer Tems and Canadian rapper Drake spotted eating together in new video, Nigerians react - Legit, 19 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Angel clears self of love-making, missing condoms - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Buhari Has Granted Approval For The Construction Of NDLEA Barracks - Marwa - Biz Watch Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 Nigeria vs Liberia: I jumped off my seat – Sanwo-Olu - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Headline: Atiku, Murray-Bruce react to murder of Sowore’s brother - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info