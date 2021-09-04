Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ugwunwa Wraps Up Nigeria’s Tokyo Paralympics Participation With Gold In Javelin
News photo Complete Sports  - Flora Ugwunwa successfully defended her Paralympic crown, drawing the curtains on Team Nigeria’s participation at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, winning gold in the women’s F54 Javelin event on Saturday.
Ugwunwa threw a Season’s Best of 19.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Ugwunwa wraps up participation with gold in Javelin AIT:
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Ugwunwa wraps up participation with gold in Javelin
Ugwunwa wins gold in javelin to wrap up Nigeria’s participation in Tokyo Paralympics Ripples Nigeria:
Ugwunwa wins gold in javelin to wrap up Nigeria’s participation in Tokyo Paralympics
Team Nigeria grabs another Gold Medal as Flora Ugwunwa finishes first in a Javelin event Pulse Nigeria:
Team Nigeria grabs another Gold Medal as Flora Ugwunwa finishes first in a Javelin event
Flora Ugwunwa Wins Gold As Team Nigeria Ends Tokyo Paralympics With 10 Medals Mojidelano:
Flora Ugwunwa Wins Gold As Team Nigeria Ends Tokyo Paralympics With 10 Medals
Ugwunwa Wraps Up Nigeria’s Tokyo Paralympics Participation With Gold In Javelin Brila:
Ugwunwa Wraps Up Nigeria’s Tokyo Paralympics Participation With Gold In Javelin


   More Picks
1 LG Polls: Kaduna's first attempt at e-voting goes awry as hoodlums snatch, destroy over 41 Electronic Voting Machines - The News Guru, 9 hours ago
2 Ex-Nigeria international, Finidi George appointed as new coach of Enyimba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 FG should make Wizkid Nigeria’s global ambassador, he projects the country more positively than all our Embassies – Reno Omokri - Correct NG, 13 hours ago
4 US Court jails Nigerian hacker for stealing $280,000 Covid-19 benefits - National Accord, 23 hours ago
5 BBNaija: I enjoyed my friendship with Pere – Maria says as she lists top 5 - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Nigerian singer Tems and Canadian rapper Drake spotted eating together in new video, Nigerians react - Legit, 19 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Angel clears self of love-making, missing condoms - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Buhari Has Granted Approval For The Construction Of NDLEA Barracks - Marwa - Biz Watch Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 Nigeria vs Liberia: I jumped off my seat – Sanwo-Olu - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Headline: Atiku, Murray-Bruce react to murder of Sowore’s brother - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info