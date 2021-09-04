Ugwunwa Wraps Up Nigeria’s Tokyo Paralympics Participation With Gold In Javelin

Flora Ugwunwa successfully defended her Paralympic crown, drawing the curtains on Team Nigeria's participation at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, winning gold in the women's F54 Javelin event on Saturday.Ugwunwa threw a Season's Best of 19.



