Why Nigeria cannot break up – Alhaji Sule Lamido
Daily Post  - Former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido has said that Nigeria cannot break up because the elites are united in preserving their advantages over the masses irrespective of any difference.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

