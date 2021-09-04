Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

DPR shuts nine illegal LPG plants over safety concerns
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has revealed that nine Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants in Lagos state have been shut down due to illegal operations.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

