Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ex-Nigeria international, Finidi George appointed as new coach of Enyimba
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Two-time CAF Champions League winner Enyimba FC of Aba have reportedly appointed ex-Nigerian international George Finidi as the team’s Technical Adviser. The 50-year-old will replace coach Fatai Osho who led the Aba Elephants to a second-place finish ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Finidi George Set To Become New Enyimba Head Coach Complete Sports:
Finidi George Set To Become New Enyimba Head Coach
Finidi takes over reins at Aba giants, Enyimba Vanguard News:
Finidi takes over reins at Aba giants, Enyimba
Finidi George Appointed Enyimba Coach The Trent:
Finidi George Appointed Enyimba Coach
Ex-Nigeria international, Finidi George appointed as new coach of Enyimba My Celebrity & I:
Ex-Nigeria international, Finidi George appointed as new coach of Enyimba
Ex-Nigeria international, Finidi George appointed as new coach of Enyimba City People Magazine:
Ex-Nigeria international, Finidi George appointed as new coach of Enyimba
Ex-Nigeria International Finidi George Set To Become New Coach Of Enyimba FC TV360 Nigeria:
Ex-Nigeria International Finidi George Set To Become New Coach Of Enyimba FC
Finidi George becomes Enyimba coach Top Naija:
Finidi George becomes Enyimba coach
Ex-Super Eagles star, Finidi George appointed as new Enyimba FC coach Tunde Ednut:
Ex-Super Eagles star, Finidi George appointed as new Enyimba FC coach
LATEST: Finidi George Appointed The New Coach Of Enyimba FC Anaedo Online:
LATEST: Finidi George Appointed The New Coach Of Enyimba FC
Finidi, Enyimba at loggerheads over assistant coaches Brila:
Finidi, Enyimba at loggerheads over assistant coaches


   More Picks
1 LG Polls: Kaduna's first attempt at e-voting goes awry as hoodlums snatch, destroy over 41 Electronic Voting Machines - The News Guru, 9 hours ago
2 Ex-Nigeria international, Finidi George appointed as new coach of Enyimba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 FG should make Wizkid Nigeria’s global ambassador, he projects the country more positively than all our Embassies – Reno Omokri - Correct NG, 13 hours ago
4 US Court jails Nigerian hacker for stealing $280,000 Covid-19 benefits - National Accord, 23 hours ago
5 BBNaija: I enjoyed my friendship with Pere – Maria says as she lists top 5 - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Nigerian singer Tems and Canadian rapper Drake spotted eating together in new video, Nigerians react - Legit, 19 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Angel clears self of love-making, missing condoms - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Buhari Has Granted Approval For The Construction Of NDLEA Barracks - Marwa - Biz Watch Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 Nigeria vs Liberia: I jumped off my seat – Sanwo-Olu - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Headline: Atiku, Murray-Bruce react to murder of Sowore’s brother - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info