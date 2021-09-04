Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Why Nigeria cannot afford one doctor per 600 patients ratio – FG
Premium Times  - The Minister said: “we’re not a United Nations’ country, we are a developing country. So, when such figures are given I will tell them every rule has an exception. We are not yet there..."

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

