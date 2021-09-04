Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


1,630 jailed as NDLEA seizes N100 billion worth of drugs – Marwa
News photo Premium Times  - Mr Marwa says over 4,000 drug addicts are under rehabilitation in various facilities of NDLEA across the nation.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

We Have Seized Drugs Worth N100bn – NDLEA Independent:
We Have Seized Drugs Worth N100bn – NDLEA
NDLEA Boss, Marwa Prescribes Drug Test Before Marriage News Break:
NDLEA Boss, Marwa Prescribes Drug Test Before Marriage
NDLEA seizes drugs worth over N100b in eight months The Eagle Online:
NDLEA seizes drugs worth over N100b in eight months
ILLEGAL DRUG USE: NDLEA SEIZES DRUGS WORTH OVER 100BN, JAILS I,630 CRIMINALS TV360 Nigeria:
ILLEGAL DRUG USE: NDLEA SEIZES DRUGS WORTH OVER 100BN, JAILS I,630 CRIMINALS
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized over N100 billion worth of drugs since its new leadership assumed office some months ago, the chairman of the agency - Buba Marwa Instablog 9ja:
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized over N100 billion worth of drugs since its new leadership assumed office some months ago, the chairman of the agency - Buba Marwa


   More Picks
1 LG Polls: Kaduna's first attempt at e-voting goes awry as hoodlums snatch, destroy over 41 Electronic Voting Machines - The News Guru, 9 hours ago
2 Ex-Nigeria international, Finidi George appointed as new coach of Enyimba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 FG should make Wizkid Nigeria’s global ambassador, he projects the country more positively than all our Embassies – Reno Omokri - Correct NG, 13 hours ago
4 US Court jails Nigerian hacker for stealing $280,000 Covid-19 benefits - National Accord, 23 hours ago
5 BBNaija: I enjoyed my friendship with Pere – Maria says as she lists top 5 - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Nigerian singer Tems and Canadian rapper Drake spotted eating together in new video, Nigerians react - Legit, 19 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Angel clears self of love-making, missing condoms - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Buhari Has Granted Approval For The Construction Of NDLEA Barracks - Marwa - Biz Watch Nigeria, 21 hours ago
9 Nigeria vs Liberia: I jumped off my seat – Sanwo-Olu - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Headline: Atiku, Murray-Bruce react to murder of Sowore’s brother - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info