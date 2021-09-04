Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


See photos of bullet-ridden vehicle of Sowore's brother Olajide | Ladun Liadi's Blog
News photo Ladun Liadi Blog  - Photos of bullet-ridden vehicle driven by Olajide Sowore before he was murdered on Benin-Ore Expressway have emerged.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTONEWS: Bullet-ridden Vehicle Driven By @YeleSowore’s Brother, Olajide, When He Was Murdered On Ore-Benin Highway On Saturday On His Way To Benin City From School Where He Was Studying Pharmacy Sahara Reporters:
PHOTONEWS: Bullet-ridden Vehicle Driven By @YeleSowore’s Brother, Olajide, When He Was Murdered On Ore-Benin Highway On Saturday On His Way To Benin City From School Where He Was Studying Pharmacy
Bullet-ridden vehicle of Sowore PM News:
Bullet-ridden vehicle of Sowore's brother Olajide when he was killed (Photos) - P.M. News
Keyamo vows to find killers of Sowore’s brother as bullet-ridden vehicle surfaces (PHOTOS) Top Naija:
Keyamo vows to find killers of Sowore’s brother as bullet-ridden vehicle surfaces (PHOTOS)
Sowore brother’s murder scene – Bullet ridden car Lailas News:
Sowore brother’s murder scene – Bullet ridden car


   More Picks
1 LG Polls: Kaduna's first attempt at e-voting goes awry as hoodlums snatch, destroy over 41 Electronic Voting Machines - The News Guru, 9 hours ago
2 Ex-Nigeria international, Finidi George appointed as new coach of Enyimba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 FG should make Wizkid Nigeria’s global ambassador, he projects the country more positively than all our Embassies – Reno Omokri - Correct NG, 13 hours ago
4 US Court jails Nigerian hacker for stealing $280,000 Covid-19 benefits - National Accord, 23 hours ago
5 BBNaija: I enjoyed my friendship with Pere – Maria says as she lists top 5 - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Nigerian singer Tems and Canadian rapper Drake spotted eating together in new video, Nigerians react - Legit, 19 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Angel clears self of love-making, missing condoms - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Buhari Has Granted Approval For The Construction Of NDLEA Barracks - Marwa - Biz Watch Nigeria, 21 hours ago
9 Nigeria vs Liberia: I jumped off my seat – Sanwo-Olu - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Headline: Atiku, Murray-Bruce react to murder of Sowore’s brother - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info