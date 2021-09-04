Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Marwa harps on importance of pre-marital drug test
The Guardian  - The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), is in support of having pre-marital drug test. According to him, it is a key factor to having a stable home.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Marwa harps on importance of pre-marital drug test Vanguard News:
Marwa harps on importance of pre-marital drug test
Daily Trust:
Marwa: Why pre-marital drug test is neccessary
Nigerian Tribune:
Why intending couples need drug test —Marwa
The Eagle Online:
Marwa harps on importance of pre-marital drug test


   More Picks
1 Tonto Dikeh reacts after her man, Prince Kpokpogri dragged her and took sides with her ex husband, Churchill - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
2 BBNaija S6: Michael wins N2.5m, all-expense paid trip to Dubai in Pepsi task - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 BBNaija S6: This is not your house, Queen lambasts Pere in 'pillow fight' - The Punch, 21 hours ago
4 Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Team Nigeria Finishes With Ugwunwa’s Gold, Onye’s Bronze - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
5 He ate while I cried - Toke Makinwa on ex-husband's reaction after infidelity news - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 BBNaija S6: Tega Mocks Angel, Says She’ll Slap Her, Leave Big Brother’s House - Independent, 19 hours ago
7 Marriage is not a bed of roses. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Embrace Polygamy. Marry Pero"- Ex-presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, advises singer 2face Idibia (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Fish Out Sowore’s Brother’s Killers Without Delay – Islamic Group, MURIC Tells Police - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Cross is Big Brother Africa standard – Uti Nwachukwu - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info