Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why Single Ladies Are Scared Of Marriage These Days – Filmmaker, Nike Erinle Speaks
Republican Nigeria  - According to Erinle, who is happily married with kids, her latest movie, The Other Side, is inspired by challenges encountered in marriages.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Why Single Ladies Are Scared Of Marriage These Days – Filmmaker, Nike Erinle Speaks My Celebrity & I:
Why Single Ladies Are Scared Of Marriage These Days – Filmmaker, Nike Erinle Speaks
Why Single Ladies Are Scared Of Marriage These Days – Filmmaker, Nike Erinle Speaks Gist 36:
Why Single Ladies Are Scared Of Marriage These Days – Filmmaker, Nike Erinle Speaks
Why Single Ladies Are Scared Of Marriage These Days – Filmmaker, Nike Erinle Speaks Tori News:
Why Single Ladies Are Scared Of Marriage These Days – Filmmaker, Nike Erinle Speaks


   More Picks
1 LG Polls: Kaduna's first attempt at e-voting goes awry as hoodlums snatch, destroy over 41 Electronic Voting Machines - The News Guru, 9 hours ago
2 Ex-Nigeria international, Finidi George appointed as new coach of Enyimba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 FG should make Wizkid Nigeria’s global ambassador, he projects the country more positively than all our Embassies – Reno Omokri - Correct NG, 13 hours ago
4 US Court jails Nigerian hacker for stealing $280,000 Covid-19 benefits - National Accord, 23 hours ago
5 BBNaija: I enjoyed my friendship with Pere – Maria says as she lists top 5 - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Nigerian singer Tems and Canadian rapper Drake spotted eating together in new video, Nigerians react - Legit, 19 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Angel clears self of love-making, missing condoms - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Buhari Has Granted Approval For The Construction Of NDLEA Barracks - Marwa - Biz Watch Nigeria, 21 hours ago
9 Nigeria vs Liberia: I jumped off my seat – Sanwo-Olu - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Headline: Atiku, Murray-Bruce react to murder of Sowore’s brother - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info