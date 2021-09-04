Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oh No! Footballer Dies During Morning Training On The Day He Was Meant To Leave Nigeria For Europe
News photo Tori News  - The Anambra-state born started with Lion heart Football Club domiciled in Ayobo community for three years, where he trained and honed his skills as a right full back, and sometimes played as a central midfielder.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Footballer Dies During Morning Training On The Day He Was Meant To Leave Nigeria For Europe My Celebrity & I:
Footballer Dies During Morning Training On The Day He Was Meant To Leave Nigeria For Europe
Oh No! Footballer Dies During Morning Training On The Day He Was Meant To Leave Nigeria For Europe Republican Nigeria:
Oh No! Footballer Dies During Morning Training On The Day He Was Meant To Leave Nigeria For Europe
Oh No! Footballer Dies During Morning Training On The Day He Was Meant To Leave Nigeria For Europe Gist 36:
Oh No! Footballer Dies During Morning Training On The Day He Was Meant To Leave Nigeria For Europe
21-year-old footballer, Kelechi Okafor, dies during morning training on the day he’s meant to leave Nigeria for Europe Instablog 9ja:
21-year-old footballer, Kelechi Okafor, dies during morning training on the day he’s meant to leave Nigeria for Europe


   More Picks
1 Tonto Dikeh reacts after her man, Prince Kpokpogri dragged her and took sides with her ex husband, Churchill - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
2 BBNaija S6: Michael wins N2.5m, all-expense paid trip to Dubai in Pepsi task - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 BBNaija S6: This is not your house, Queen lambasts Pere in 'pillow fight' - The Punch, 21 hours ago
4 Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Team Nigeria Finishes With Ugwunwa’s Gold, Onye’s Bronze - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
5 He ate while I cried - Toke Makinwa on ex-husband's reaction after infidelity news - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 BBNaija S6: Tega Mocks Angel, Says She’ll Slap Her, Leave Big Brother’s House - Independent, 19 hours ago
7 Marriage is not a bed of roses. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Embrace Polygamy. Marry Pero"- Ex-presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, advises singer 2face Idibia (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Fish Out Sowore’s Brother’s Killers Without Delay – Islamic Group, MURIC Tells Police - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Cross is Big Brother Africa standard – Uti Nwachukwu - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info