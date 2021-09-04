Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

A woman who has three children for a man is his second wife - Singer Eedris Abdulkareem writes
Linda Ikeji Blog  - As the Annie Idibia, 2Face Idibia and Pero Osayemi drama continue, singer, Eedris Abdulkareem has said that any woman who has three children for one man is his wife and not his baby mama. 

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

