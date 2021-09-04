Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

''If we repeat the mistake of 2015, and vote Tinubu in as President in 2023, we will have another UK based President - Reno Omokri
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Reno Omokri has shared his thoughts on the different photos of Nigerian leaders trooping to London to see APC National leader, Bola Tinubu. Reno said the different trips to the UK to see Tinubu should serve as a ''warning to Nigerians not to vote ...

1 LG Polls: Kaduna's first attempt at e-voting goes awry as hoodlums snatch, destroy over 41 Electronic Voting Machines - The News Guru, 9 hours ago
2 Ex-Nigeria international, Finidi George appointed as new coach of Enyimba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 FG should make Wizkid Nigeria’s global ambassador, he projects the country more positively than all our Embassies – Reno Omokri - Correct NG, 13 hours ago
4 US Court jails Nigerian hacker for stealing $280,000 Covid-19 benefits - National Accord, 23 hours ago
5 BBNaija: I enjoyed my friendship with Pere – Maria says as she lists top 5 - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Nigerian singer Tems and Canadian rapper Drake spotted eating together in new video, Nigerians react - Legit, 19 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Angel clears self of love-making, missing condoms - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Buhari Has Granted Approval For The Construction Of NDLEA Barracks - Marwa - Biz Watch Nigeria, 21 hours ago
9 Nigeria vs Liberia: I jumped off my seat – Sanwo-Olu - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Headline: Atiku, Murray-Bruce react to murder of Sowore’s brother - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
