Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Team Nigeria Finishes With Ugwunwa’s Gold, Onye’s Bronze Complete Sports - Flora Ugwunwa (pictured above) won gold for Team Nigeria with a throw of 19.39m in the F54 class of the Javelin event and Lauretta Onye followed up with a bronze in Shot Put to end Nigeria's participation at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics on a high note.< ...



News Credibility Score: 99%