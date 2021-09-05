Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police hunt for Sowore brother’s killers, Obaseki pledges support
News photo The Punch  - Activist and publisher of online news medium, SaharaReporters, Mr Omoyele Sowore, has disclosed that his younger brother, Olajide Sowore, was killed on Saturday by suspected kidnappers

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

