What Popular Singer, Teni Has To Say To All Those Who Are Unhappy In Their Relationships
News photo Republican Nigeria  - Teni Apata, the popular Nigerian singer who is more simply known as Teni, has given some advice to people in relationships. She took to Twitter to advise those who are unhappy in their relationships, adding some comical bits to it.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

