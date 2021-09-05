Drama Looms As Singer Jaywon Hits Back At Blessing Okoro After She Referred To Him As A ‘Small Boy”

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Tonto Dikeh reacts after her man, Prince Kpokpogri dragged her and took sides with her ex husband, Churchill - The Info NG,
20 hours ago
|
2
|
BBNaija S6: Michael wins N2.5m, all-expense paid trip to Dubai in Pepsi task - The Punch,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
BBNaija S6: This is not your house, Queen lambasts Pere in 'pillow fight' - The Punch,
21 hours ago
|
4
|
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Team Nigeria Finishes With Ugwunwa’s Gold, Onye’s Bronze - Complete Sports,
20 hours ago
|
5
|
He ate while I cried - Toke Makinwa on ex-husband's reaction after infidelity news - Daily Post,
18 hours ago
|
6
|
BBNaija S6: Tega Mocks Angel, Says She’ll Slap Her, Leave Big Brother’s House - Independent,
19 hours ago
|
7
|
Marriage is not a bed of roses. - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
8
|
Embrace Polygamy. Marry Pero"- Ex-presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, advises singer 2face Idibia (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
9
|
Fish Out Sowore’s Brother’s Killers Without Delay – Islamic Group, MURIC Tells Police - Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
|
10
|
BBNaija: Cross is Big Brother Africa standard – Uti Nwachukwu - Daily Post,
23 hours ago