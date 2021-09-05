Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: Don’t ever shout at Liquorose again – Emmanuel to Cross
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemate Emmauel has warned fellow housemate Cross not to shout at his love interest, Liquorose again. Emmanuel said this while they were all at the salon making preparations for the live eviction on Sunday evening.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#BBNaija: "Don’t ever shout at Liquorose again – Emmanuel Tells Cross Oyo Gist:
#BBNaija: "Don’t ever shout at Liquorose again – Emmanuel Tells Cross
BBNaija: Don’t ever shout at Liquorose again – Emmanuel to Cross Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija: Don’t ever shout at Liquorose again – Emmanuel to Cross
BBNaija: Don’t Ever Shout At Liquorose Again – Drama As Emmanuel issues Warning To Cross Sundiata Post:
BBNaija: Don’t Ever Shout At Liquorose Again – Drama As Emmanuel issues Warning To Cross
BBNaija: Emmanuel Warns Cross Over Shouting At Liquorose Anaedo Online:
BBNaija: Emmanuel Warns Cross Over Shouting At Liquorose
Don’t Ever Shout At Liquorose Again – Drama As Emmanuel issues Warning To Cross Republican Nigeria:
Don’t Ever Shout At Liquorose Again – Drama As Emmanuel issues Warning To Cross
Don’t Ever Shout At Liquorose Again – Drama As Emmanuel issues Warning To Cross Gist 36:
Don’t Ever Shout At Liquorose Again – Drama As Emmanuel issues Warning To Cross
BBNaija: Don’t ever shout at Liquorose again See Naija:
BBNaija: Don’t ever shout at Liquorose again
BBNaija: Don’t Ever Shout At Liquorose Again – Drama As Emmanuel issues Warning To Cross Tori News:
BBNaija: Don’t Ever Shout At Liquorose Again – Drama As Emmanuel issues Warning To Cross


   More Picks
1 Olakunle Churchill and wife Rosy Meurer dedicate their son in church (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 BBNaija 2021: Top 14 millionaires in Shine Ya Eye house [Full list] - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 BBNaija: I hope I’ve not been judged – Tega speaks on eviction - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Troops bust drug syndicate in Plateau, arrest retired police sergeant, one other with 320 blocks of Indian hemp worth N9.5m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Churches should make DNA test mandatory for child dedication, says Adeyanju - The Punch, 15 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Don’t ever shout at Liquorose again – Emmanuel to Cross - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Marriage is not a bed of roses. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Fish Out Sowore’s Brother’s Killers Without Delay – Islamic Group, MURIC Tells Police - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
9 If Big Brother is to evict 5 housemates tonight, who are your picks? - Instablog 9ja, 12 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Shehu Sani reacts as Nigerians bash Tega over relationship with Boma - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info