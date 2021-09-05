Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Eye symbol of BBNaija is Lucifer sign, viewers not real Christians - Catholic Priest
Daily Post  - A Nigerian Catholic priest serving at Lux Terra Chaplaincy, Fr George Ehusani has said that the Eye sign of reality Tv show, Big Brother Nigeria is an

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘Eye Symbol On BBNaija Logo Is Lucifer Sign…Viewers Not Real Christians’ – Catholic Priest The Herald:
‘Eye Symbol On BBNaija Logo Is Lucifer Sign…Viewers Not Real Christians’ – Catholic Priest
Eye symbol of BBNaija is Lucifer sign, viewers not real Christians – Catholic Priest National Accord:
Eye symbol of BBNaija is Lucifer sign, viewers not real Christians – Catholic Priest
Glamsquad Magazine:
Catholic Priest blows hot says eye symbol of BBNaija is Lucifer sign, viewers not real Christians
Eye Symbol Of BBNaija Is Lucifer Sign, Viewers Won’t Make It To Heaven – Catholic Priest Naija on Point:
Eye Symbol Of BBNaija Is Lucifer Sign, Viewers Won’t Make It To Heaven – Catholic Priest
The Eye Symbol Of BBNaija Is Lucifer Sign, Viewers Are Not Real Christians – Catholic Priest Blows Hot Tori News:
The Eye Symbol Of BBNaija Is Lucifer Sign, Viewers Are Not Real Christians – Catholic Priest Blows Hot


   More Picks
1 Olakunle Churchill and wife Rosy Meurer dedicate their son in church (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 BBNaija 2021: Top 14 millionaires in Shine Ya Eye house [Full list] - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 BBNaija: I hope I’ve not been judged – Tega speaks on eviction - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Troops bust drug syndicate in Plateau, arrest retired police sergeant, one other with 320 blocks of Indian hemp worth N9.5m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Churches should make DNA test mandatory for child dedication, says Adeyanju - The Punch, 15 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Don’t ever shout at Liquorose again – Emmanuel to Cross - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Marriage is not a bed of roses. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Fish Out Sowore’s Brother’s Killers Without Delay – Islamic Group, MURIC Tells Police - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
9 If Big Brother is to evict 5 housemates tonight, who are your picks? - Instablog 9ja, 12 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Shehu Sani reacts as Nigerians bash Tega over relationship with Boma - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info