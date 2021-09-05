Girls Aloud singer, Sarah Harding dies aged 39 following breast cancer battle







Sarah's mum, Marie Hardman, confirmed the heartbreaking news on Sarah's Instagram pa Linda Ikeji Blog - Girls Aloud singer, Sarah Harding has died following a battle with breast cancer, aged 39.Sarah's mum, Marie Hardman, confirmed the heartbreaking news on Sarah's Instagram pa



