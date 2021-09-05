Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Grace has left Nigeria, now the most terrorized, impoverished – CBN ex-Deputy Gov, Mailafia
News photo Daily Post  - A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr Obadaiah Mailafia has stated that Nigeria is now embedded with the features of a failing state.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why Nigeria Is Not Fit To Be Called A Nation Again—Central Bank Ex-Deputy Governor, Mailafia Sahara Reporters:
Why Nigeria Is Not Fit To Be Called A Nation Again—Central Bank Ex-Deputy Governor, Mailafia
Grace has left Nigeria, now the most terrorized, impoverished – CBN ex-Deputy Gov, Mailafia Nigerian Eye:
Grace has left Nigeria, now the most terrorized, impoverished – CBN ex-Deputy Gov, Mailafia
Grace has left Nigeria, now the most terrorized, impoverished See Naija:
Grace has left Nigeria, now the most terrorized, impoverished
All Institutions In Nigeria Has Collapsed – CBN Ex-Deputy Gov, Mailafia Anaedo Online:
All Institutions In Nigeria Has Collapsed – CBN Ex-Deputy Gov, Mailafia


   More Picks
1 Olakunle Churchill and wife Rosy Meurer dedicate their son in church (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 BBNaija 2021: Top 14 millionaires in Shine Ya Eye house [Full list] - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 BBNaija: I hope I’ve not been judged – Tega speaks on eviction - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Troops bust drug syndicate in Plateau, arrest retired police sergeant, one other with 320 blocks of Indian hemp worth N9.5m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Churches should make DNA test mandatory for child dedication, says Adeyanju - The Punch, 15 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Don’t ever shout at Liquorose again – Emmanuel to Cross - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Marriage is not a bed of roses. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Fish Out Sowore’s Brother’s Killers Without Delay – Islamic Group, MURIC Tells Police - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
9 If Big Brother is to evict 5 housemates tonight, who are your picks? - Instablog 9ja, 12 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Shehu Sani reacts as Nigerians bash Tega over relationship with Boma - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info