Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Rotimi Amaechi is healthy, should become President – Sen. Kadiri
News photo Vanguard News  - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Alex Kadiri has called on prospective Presidential aspirants from the North Central zone to perish the thought of succeeding Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, saying there is nobody of substance from ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why North-Central can’t produce Nigeria’s President in 2023 –Senator The Punch:
Why North-Central can’t produce Nigeria’s President in 2023 –Senator
2023: North-Central has nobody of substance that could become president - Senator The Herald:
2023: North-Central has nobody of substance that could become president - Senator
2023: Rotimi Amaechi Is Healthy, Should Become President – Sen. Kadiri The Street Journal:
2023: Rotimi Amaechi Is Healthy, Should Become President – Sen. Kadiri
2023: Nigeria Needs Healthy President, Not Tinubu - Senator News Break:
2023: Nigeria Needs Healthy President, Not Tinubu - Senator
Why North-Central can’t produce Nigeria’s President in 2023 –Senator Sundiata Post:
Why North-Central can’t produce Nigeria’s President in 2023 –Senator
2023: “Why Amaechi Should Become President” – Sen. Kadiri Reveals Nigeria Breaking News:
2023: “Why Amaechi Should Become President” – Sen. Kadiri Reveals


   More Picks
1 Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Team Nigeria finishes in 33rd position, 4th in Africa - AIT, 21 hours ago
2 FG insists on ‘no-work-no-pay’ even if striking doctors return to work - The Cheer News, 1 day ago
3 Olajide Sowore: We’re combing forest to arrest killers - Police - Premium Times, 1 day ago
4 Dangote refinery to expand employment capacity by 17,000 - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
5 Actor, Ibrahim Suleiman reveals a friend blocked him from getting a job - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Former South African President, Jacob Zuma released from prison on medical parole - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 NCDC Records 459 Additional New Cases, 8 Deaths In Nigeria - The Cheer News, 7 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Avoid Angel, stick with Liquorose – Whitemoney tells Emmanuel how to evade eviction - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 Bandits abduct Katsina Deputy Speaker's younger sister who is about to wed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Guinea coup leaders announce nationwide curfew - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info