2face, Nedu: Pray for celebrities – AY Makun tells Nigerians
Daily Post  - Following events of break ups, domestic violence accusations and marriage crisis rocking the Nigerian entertainment industry, Comedian Ayo Makun has urged Nigerians to pray for entertainers.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

