Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: What I did with Boma was a script, I missed my husband – Tega says after eviction
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Tega has cleared the air on her relationship with Boma in the reality show. Tega and Boma were caught kissing and cuddling up in the house several times.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Big Brother Naija: My husband is a bad boy, he Vanguard News:
Big Brother Naija: My husband is a bad boy, he'd understand my stint with Boma ― Tega
Boma and I played a script: Tega speaks - P.M. News PM News:
Boma and I played a script: Tega speaks - P.M. News
BBNaija: My Husband Is A Bad Boy, He’d Understand My Stint With Boma ― Tega The Street Journal:
BBNaija: My Husband Is A Bad Boy, He’d Understand My Stint With Boma ― Tega
Boma is My friend, I Miss My Husband – Tega Gist 36:
Boma is My friend, I Miss My Husband – Tega
Boma is My friend, I Miss My Husband – Tega Republican Nigeria:
Boma is My friend, I Miss My Husband – Tega
BBNaija: What Whitemoney Said About Tega, Boma’s Eviction Anaedo Online:
BBNaija: What Whitemoney Said About Tega, Boma’s Eviction
#BBNaija: "I had great time on the show, thank you all" - Tega sends her love to fans (Video) Gist Reel:
#BBNaija: "I had great time on the show, thank you all" - Tega sends her love to fans (Video)
#BBNaija: “I Had A Great Time On The Show, Thank You All” – Tega Sends Love to Fans (Video) Edujandon:
#BBNaija: “I Had A Great Time On The Show, Thank You All” – Tega Sends Love to Fans (Video)
BBNaija: Boma is My friend, I Miss My Husband – Tega Tori News:
BBNaija: Boma is My friend, I Miss My Husband – Tega


   More Picks
1 Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Team Nigeria finishes in 33rd position, 4th in Africa - AIT, 21 hours ago
2 FG insists on ‘no-work-no-pay’ even if striking doctors return to work - The Cheer News, 1 day ago
3 Olajide Sowore: We’re combing forest to arrest killers - Police - Premium Times, 1 day ago
4 Dangote refinery to expand employment capacity by 17,000 - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
5 Actor, Ibrahim Suleiman reveals a friend blocked him from getting a job - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Former South African President, Jacob Zuma released from prison on medical parole - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 NCDC Records 459 Additional New Cases, 8 Deaths In Nigeria - The Cheer News, 7 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Avoid Angel, stick with Liquorose – Whitemoney tells Emmanuel how to evade eviction - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 Bandits abduct Katsina Deputy Speaker's younger sister who is about to wed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Guinea coup leaders announce nationwide curfew - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info