Total trade in goods increase to N12.02 trn in Q2 -NBS
News photo Prompt News  - Total merchandise trade increased by 23.28 per cent in Quarter Two (Q2, 2021) to N12.02 trillion from N9.75 trillion recorded in Q1, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

