Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Team Nigeria finishes in 33rd position, 4th in Africa
AIT  - Team Nigeria have finished in the 33rd position on the medals table of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and 4th in Africa. With a total number of ten medals won which include four gold, a silver and five bronze, Team Nigeria were the 4th best African ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Tokyo Paralympics: Team Nigeria finish 33rd Peoples Gazette:
Tokyo Paralympics: Team Nigeria finish 33rd
Team Nigeria end Tokyo Paralympics in 33rd place, 4th among African participants Prompt News:
Team Nigeria end Tokyo Paralympics in 33rd place, 4th among African participants
Team Nigeria end Tokyo Paralympics in 33rd place, 4th among African participants The Eagle Online:
Team Nigeria end Tokyo Paralympics in 33rd place, 4th among African participants
Tokyo Paralympics: Team Nigeria finish 33rd Paradise News:
Tokyo Paralympics: Team Nigeria finish 33rd
Nigeria Third Best African Team, 32nd Overall At Tokyo Paralympics Global Village Extra:
Nigeria Third Best African Team, 32nd Overall At Tokyo Paralympics


   More Picks
1 Olakunle Churchill and wife Rosy Meurer dedicate their son in church (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 BBNaija 2021: Top 14 millionaires in Shine Ya Eye house [Full list] - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 BBNaija: I hope I’ve not been judged – Tega speaks on eviction - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Troops bust drug syndicate in Plateau, arrest retired police sergeant, one other with 320 blocks of Indian hemp worth N9.5m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Churches should make DNA test mandatory for child dedication, says Adeyanju - The Punch, 15 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Don’t ever shout at Liquorose again – Emmanuel to Cross - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Marriage is not a bed of roses. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Fish Out Sowore’s Brother’s Killers Without Delay – Islamic Group, MURIC Tells Police - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
9 If Big Brother is to evict 5 housemates tonight, who are your picks? - Instablog 9ja, 12 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Shehu Sani reacts as Nigerians bash Tega over relationship with Boma - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info