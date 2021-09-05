Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19 vaccine: Lagos to consider other sources to achieve herd immunity
News photo Prompt News  - The Lagos State government says it is considering other ways to source COVID-19 vaccines in order to achieve herd immunity against the pandemic for its population. The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said this in an interview with ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

