Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


World Cup Qualifiers Tie Between Guinea And Morocco Postponed | GoalBall
Goal Ball Live  - The political crisis in Guinea which has resulted in the country's president getting arrested has degenerated into political unrest, hence leading to the

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CAF postpones Guinea vs Morocco World Cup qualifiers game following coup d Linda Ikeji Blog:
CAF postpones Guinea vs Morocco World Cup qualifiers game following coup d'etat in Guinea
Coup: Guinea’s World Cup qualifier postponed The Punch:
Coup: Guinea’s World Cup qualifier postponed
Guinea’s World Cup qualifier postponed in coup aftermath Vanguard News:
Guinea’s World Cup qualifier postponed in coup aftermath
Coup: FIFA, CAF postpone Guinea, Morocco World Cup qualifier Peoples Gazette:
Coup: FIFA, CAF postpone Guinea, Morocco World Cup qualifier
Guinea coup: FIFA, CAF postpone Guinea, Morocco match - P.M. News PM News:
Guinea coup: FIFA, CAF postpone Guinea, Morocco match - P.M. News
Guinea’s World Cup qualifier postponed in coup aftermath The News Guru:
Guinea’s World Cup qualifier postponed in coup aftermath
World Cup Qualifiers Tie Between Guinea And Morocco Postponed Republican Nigeria:
World Cup Qualifiers Tie Between Guinea And Morocco Postponed


   More Picks
1 Olakunle Churchill and wife Rosy Meurer dedicate their son in church (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Nigeria Records Highest COVID-19 Cases In Two Weeks - Channels Television, 1 day ago
3 Churches should make DNA test mandatory for child dedication, says Adeyanju - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 Doctors’ Strike: Federal Govt Gives Condition For Withdrawal Of Court Case - Leadership, 18 hours ago
5 Adeboye, other Christian leaders, offer prayers for Nigeria - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
6 Secrets to my longevity -Ex President Obasanjo, 84 - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 Gov Bello condemns Sowore's brother’s killing, commiserates with family - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
8 My disagreement with Aregbesola exaggerated, he’s my brother — Gov. Oyetola - Nigerian Eye, 20 hours ago
9 BBNaija: How Nigerians voted Tega, Boma others - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 Nigerian Equities Ranked As The Best Investment Asset Class To Hedge Against Inflation - Mondo Visione, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info