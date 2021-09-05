Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos slay queen busted for conniving with her boyfriend to send fake alert (Video)
News photo Yaba Left Online  - A Lagos big girl has been humiliated and apprehended, after she connived with her boyfriend to send a fake alert to a Gold Vendor, following a purchase.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Lagos slay queen busted for conniving with her boyfriend to send Fake Alert (Video) Luci Post:
Lagos slay queen busted for conniving with her boyfriend to send Fake Alert (Video)
Lagos big girl bursted for conniving with her boyfriend to send fake alert 1/2 Instablog 9ja:
Lagos big girl bursted for conniving with her boyfriend to send fake alert 1/2
Lagos Big Girl Busted For Conniving With Boyfriend To Send Fake Credit Alert [Video] Kanyi Daily:
Lagos Big Girl Busted For Conniving With Boyfriend To Send Fake Credit Alert [Video]
How Lagos Slay Queen Connive With Her Boyfriend To Send Fake Bank Credit Alert, Exposed! (Photo,Video) Nigeria Breaking News:
How Lagos Slay Queen Connive With Her Boyfriend To Send Fake Bank Credit Alert, Exposed! (Photo,Video)
Lagos slay queen busted for conniving with her boyfriend to send fake alert (Video) Naija Parrot:
Lagos slay queen busted for conniving with her boyfriend to send fake alert (Video)


   More Picks
1 Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Team Nigeria finishes in 33rd position, 4th in Africa - AIT, 21 hours ago
2 FG insists on ‘no-work-no-pay’ even if striking doctors return to work - The Cheer News, 1 day ago
3 Olajide Sowore: We’re combing forest to arrest killers - Police - Premium Times, 1 day ago
4 Dangote refinery to expand employment capacity by 17,000 - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
5 Actor, Ibrahim Suleiman reveals a friend blocked him from getting a job - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Former South African President, Jacob Zuma released from prison on medical parole - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 NCDC Records 459 Additional New Cases, 8 Deaths In Nigeria - The Cheer News, 7 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Avoid Angel, stick with Liquorose – Whitemoney tells Emmanuel how to evade eviction - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 Bandits abduct Katsina Deputy Speaker's younger sister who is about to wed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Guinea coup leaders announce nationwide curfew - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info