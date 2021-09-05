Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: How Nigerians voted Tega, Boma others
Daily Post  - Following the eviction of four Big Brother Naija housemates, details of how Nigerians voted have emerged. Recall that Tega, Peace, Boma and Michael were evicted on Sunday All housemates were up for eviction this week except the HOH, JackieB and Jaypaul.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Boma, Tega, Peace and Michael evicted Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Boma, Tega, Peace and Michael evicted
BBNaija: How Nigerians voted Tega, Boma others | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
BBNaija: How Nigerians voted Tega, Boma others | Ladun Liadi's Blog
BBNaija: How Nigerians voted Tega, Boma others Olajide TV:
BBNaija: How Nigerians voted Tega, Boma others
BBNaija: See How Nigerians Voted Tega, Boma Others Anaedo Online:
BBNaija: See How Nigerians Voted Tega, Boma Others
See How Nigerians Voted for Boma, Tega, Peace And Michael Gist 36:
See How Nigerians Voted for Boma, Tega, Peace And Michael
See How Nigerians Voted for Boma, Tega, Peace And Michael Republican Nigeria:
See How Nigerians Voted for Boma, Tega, Peace And Michael
BBNaija Eviction: See How Nigerians Voted for Boma, Tega, Peace And Michael Tori News:
BBNaija Eviction: See How Nigerians Voted for Boma, Tega, Peace And Michael


   More Picks
1 Olakunle Churchill and wife Rosy Meurer dedicate their son in church (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Nigeria Records Highest COVID-19 Cases In Two Weeks - Channels Television, 1 day ago
3 Churches should make DNA test mandatory for child dedication, says Adeyanju - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 Doctors’ Strike: Federal Govt Gives Condition For Withdrawal Of Court Case - Leadership, 18 hours ago
5 Adeboye, other Christian leaders, offer prayers for Nigeria - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
6 Secrets to my longevity -Ex President Obasanjo, 84 - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 Gov Bello condemns Sowore's brother’s killing, commiserates with family - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
8 My disagreement with Aregbesola exaggerated, he’s my brother — Gov. Oyetola - Nigerian Eye, 20 hours ago
9 BBNaija: How Nigerians voted Tega, Boma others - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 Nigerian Equities Ranked As The Best Investment Asset Class To Hedge Against Inflation - Mondo Visione, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info