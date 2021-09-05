Nigerian Man Climbs Telecoms Mast, Threatens To Commit Suicide If A Woman Is Not Married To Him



The man was said to have climbed the telecommunications mast in the central area of Gombe city in ... Sahara Reporters - A man in Gombe state has threatened to commit suicide by falling from a telecommunications mast if a woman is not married to him by his parent.The man was said to have climbed the telecommunications mast in the central area of Gombe city in ...



News Credibility Score: 99%