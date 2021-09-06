Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Armed men kidnap Abuja pastor’s wife, daughters
News photo The Punch  - No fewer than three persons have been abducted from their home in Pegi community in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kidnappers of Abuja Pastor’s wife, daughters demand N50m ransom Daily Trust:
Kidnappers of Abuja Pastor’s wife, daughters demand N50m ransom
Gunmen invade homes, kidnap pastor’s wife, daughters in Kuje Peoples Daily:
Gunmen invade homes, kidnap pastor’s wife, daughters in Kuje
Bandits Break Into Pastor’s Home In Abuja, Kidnap Wife, Teenage Daughters Igbere TV News:
Bandits Break Into Pastor’s Home In Abuja, Kidnap Wife, Teenage Daughters
Gunmen Kidnap Abuja Pastor’s Wife, Teenage Daughters The Will:
Gunmen Kidnap Abuja Pastor’s Wife, Teenage Daughters
Armed Men Kidnap Abuja Pastor’s Wife, Daughters Infotrust News:
Armed Men Kidnap Abuja Pastor’s Wife, Daughters
Pastor Talk Glitz:
Pastor's Wife, Daughters Abducted By Armed Men In Abuja
Uknown Gunmen Kidnap Abuja Pastor’s Wife, Daughters Tunde Ednut:
Uknown Gunmen Kidnap Abuja Pastor’s Wife, Daughters
Uknown Gunmen Kidnap Abuja Pastor Naija News:
Uknown Gunmen Kidnap Abuja Pastor's Wife, Daughters


   More Picks
1 Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Team Nigeria finishes in 33rd position, 4th in Africa - AIT, 21 hours ago
2 FG insists on ‘no-work-no-pay’ even if striking doctors return to work - The Cheer News, 1 day ago
3 Olajide Sowore: We’re combing forest to arrest killers - Police - Premium Times, 1 day ago
4 Dangote refinery to expand employment capacity by 17,000 - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
5 Actor, Ibrahim Suleiman reveals a friend blocked him from getting a job - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Former South African President, Jacob Zuma released from prison on medical parole - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 NCDC Records 459 Additional New Cases, 8 Deaths In Nigeria - The Cheer News, 7 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Avoid Angel, stick with Liquorose – Whitemoney tells Emmanuel how to evade eviction - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 Bandits abduct Katsina Deputy Speaker's younger sister who is about to wed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Guinea coup leaders announce nationwide curfew - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info