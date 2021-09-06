Super Eagles Players Reject 1 Million Naira As Match Bonus For Win Over Liberia, Insist On 5 Million Naira The Street Journal - A row over match bonus is slowly brewing in the camp of the senior national team of Nigeria with the players unhappy with the money on offer by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). After the 2-0 win over Liberia in their first game of the World Cup ...



News Credibility Score: 99%