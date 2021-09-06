Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Military officer plants drug in brother’s house, reports to NDLEA
News photo The Punch  - Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested a military officer, Anayo Nwamban, for allegedly plotting to implicate his brother.

