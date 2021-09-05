Ohanaeze Ndigbo demands apology, restitution from Bulkachuwa over alleged attack on Igbo The Guardian - Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has demanded an unreserved apology and restitution from the Senate Committee Chairman on Foreign Affairs, Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, over alleged inflammatory remarks against Ndigbo.



