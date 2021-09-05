Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija S6: Why Liquorose deserves someone better than Emmanuel - Angel
The Punch  - Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel, has stated that she thinks Liquorose deserves someone better than Emmanuel because he's a flirt.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija: Emmanuel is a flirt, he said he can’t wait to see me outside – Angel Daily Post:
BBNaija: Emmanuel is a flirt, he said he can’t wait to see me outside – Angel
#BBNaija: “Everyone knows Emmanuel is a flirt, he said he can’t wait to see me outside – Angel Yaba Left Online:
#BBNaija: “Everyone knows Emmanuel is a flirt, he said he can’t wait to see me outside – Angel
#BBNaija: Emmanuel keeps saying he can’t wait to see my outside, Liquorose deserves someone better – Angel Correct NG:
#BBNaija: Emmanuel keeps saying he can’t wait to see my outside, Liquorose deserves someone better – Angel
BBNaija: Liquorose Deserves Someone Better Than Emmanuel – Angel The Will:
BBNaija: Liquorose Deserves Someone Better Than Emmanuel – Angel
BBNaija: Don’t Ever Shout At Liquorose Again – Drama As Emmanuel issues Warning To Cross Sundiata Post:
BBNaija: Don’t Ever Shout At Liquorose Again – Drama As Emmanuel issues Warning To Cross
BBNaija: Emmanuel is a flirt, he said he can’t wait to see me outside – Angel Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija: Emmanuel is a flirt, he said he can’t wait to see me outside – Angel
#BBNaija: “Everyone knows Emmanuel is a flirt, he said he can’t wait to see me outside – Angel Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
#BBNaija: “Everyone knows Emmanuel is a flirt, he said he can’t wait to see me outside – Angel
BBNaija: “I feel their love is one-sided and Liquorose is the one carrying the relationship because Emmanuel is a flirt”- Angel Oyo Gist:
BBNaija: “I feel their love is one-sided and Liquorose is the one carrying the relationship because Emmanuel is a flirt”- Angel
BBNaija: Emmanuel is a flirt, he said he can’t wait to see me outside – Angel My Celebrity & I:
BBNaija: Emmanuel is a flirt, he said he can’t wait to see me outside – Angel
BBNaija: Liquorose Deserves Someone Better Than Emmanuel – Angel News Breakers:
BBNaija: Liquorose Deserves Someone Better Than Emmanuel – Angel
#BBNaija S6: “Liquorose deserves someone better”—Angel EE Live:
#BBNaija S6: “Liquorose deserves someone better”—Angel
BBNaija: Emmanuel Warns Cross Over Shouting At Liquorose Anaedo Online:
BBNaija: Emmanuel Warns Cross Over Shouting At Liquorose
BBNaija: Emmanuel Is A Flirt, He Said He Can’t Wait To See Me Outside – Angel Benco News:
BBNaija: Emmanuel Is A Flirt, He Said He Can’t Wait To See Me Outside – Angel
Don’t Ever Shout At Liquorose Again – Drama As Emmanuel issues Warning To Cross Republican Nigeria:
Don’t Ever Shout At Liquorose Again – Drama As Emmanuel issues Warning To Cross
Don’t Ever Shout At Liquorose Again – Drama As Emmanuel issues Warning To Cross Gist 36:
Don’t Ever Shout At Liquorose Again – Drama As Emmanuel issues Warning To Cross
Salone:
BBnaija!!!: Angel: Emmanuel Is A Flirt, He Doesn’t Love Liquorose
#BBNaija: “Everyone knows Emmanuel is a flirt, he said he can’t wait to see me outside – Angel Naija Parrot:
#BBNaija: “Everyone knows Emmanuel is a flirt, he said he can’t wait to see me outside – Angel
BBNaija: Don’t ever shout at Liquorose again See Naija:
BBNaija: Don’t ever shout at Liquorose again
#BBNaija: Emmanuel is a flirt, he said he can’t wait to see me outside – Angel Edujandon:
#BBNaija: Emmanuel is a flirt, he said he can’t wait to see me outside – Angel


   More Picks
1 BBNaija S6: Why Liquorose deserves someone better than Emmanuel - Angel - The Punch, 17 hours ago
2 "Work on yourself" Daddy Freeze condemns Boma for being a kiss-and-tell - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Bandits abduct Katsina Deputy Speaker's younger sister who is about to wed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 NCDC Records 459 Additional New Cases, 8 Deaths In Nigeria - The Cheer News, 13 hours ago
5 Actor, Ibrahim Suleiman reveals a friend blocked him from getting a job - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Bandits Terrorists Are Going Nowhere, Needs Government Engagement – Gumi Claims - Naija News, 12 hours ago
7 Nigerian Man Climbs Telecoms Mast, Threatens To Commit Suicide If A Woman Is Not Married To Him - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
8 “I’m not afraid, let them take me to Nigeria” – Sunday Igboho speaks from Prison - Politics Nigeria, 7 hours ago
9 Fish out killers of Sowore’s brother, Fayemi tells police - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
10 BBNaija: I was supposed to get married next year – Saskay - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info