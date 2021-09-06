Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ebonyi residents agonize over IPOB’s weekly sit-at -home order in South-East
News photo The Point  - BY AGNES NWORIE, ABAKALIKI The people of South-East have expressed worries that despite the relaxation of the weekly sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, led by Nnamdi Kanu, the separatist Igbo nationalist organisation continues to ...

14 hours ago
