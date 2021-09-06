Shiekh Gumi reveals ‘Only way’ Banditry, Killer Herdsmen can be stopped Politics Nigeria - Shiekh Abubakar Gumi, a respected islamic scholar has revealed the only way the banditherdsmen crisis can be stopped in Nigeria. Gumi, a controversial figure, in a recent statement seen by POLITICS NIGERIA disclosed that the menace can only be stopped ...



News Credibility Score: 99%