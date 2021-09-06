Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Shiekh Gumi reveals ‘Only way’ Banditry, Killer Herdsmen can be stopped
News photo Politics Nigeria  - Shiekh Abubakar Gumi, a respected islamic scholar has revealed the only way the banditherdsmen crisis can be stopped in Nigeria. Gumi, a controversial figure, in a recent statement seen by POLITICS NIGERIA disclosed that the menace can only be stopped ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits are going nowhere – Shiekh Gumi Daily Times:
Bandits are going nowhere – Shiekh Gumi
Shiekh Gumi reveals Big Secret On Bandits, Killer Herdsmen Operation In Nigeria Society Gazette Nigeria:
Shiekh Gumi reveals Big Secret On Bandits, Killer Herdsmen Operation In Nigeria
Ways To Stop Bandit Terrorists, Killer Herdsmen In Nigeria – Sheikh Gumi Reveals Anaedo Online:
Ways To Stop Bandit Terrorists, Killer Herdsmen In Nigeria – Sheikh Gumi Reveals
Gumi Reveals Ways To Stop Bandit Terrorists, Killer Herdsmen Naija News:
Gumi Reveals Ways To Stop Bandit Terrorists, Killer Herdsmen
Banditry Has Come To Stay In Nigeria – Shiekh Gumi Declares Observers Times:
Banditry Has Come To Stay In Nigeria – Shiekh Gumi Declares
Bandits Are Going Nowhere – Shiekh Gumi Declares Tori News:
Bandits Are Going Nowhere – Shiekh Gumi Declares


   More Picks
1 Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Team Nigeria finishes in 33rd position, 4th in Africa - AIT, 21 hours ago
2 FG insists on ‘no-work-no-pay’ even if striking doctors return to work - The Cheer News, 1 day ago
3 Olajide Sowore: We’re combing forest to arrest killers - Police - Premium Times, 1 day ago
4 Actor, Ibrahim Suleiman reveals a friend blocked him from getting a job - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Former South African President, Jacob Zuma released from prison on medical parole - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 NCDC Records 459 Additional New Cases, 8 Deaths In Nigeria - The Cheer News, 7 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Avoid Angel, stick with Liquorose – Whitemoney tells Emmanuel how to evade eviction - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 Bandits abduct Katsina Deputy Speaker's younger sister who is about to wed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Guinea coup leaders announce nationwide curfew - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 World Cup Qualifiers Tie Between Guinea And Morocco Postponed | GoalBall - Goal Ball Live, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info