Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer, Bella Shmurda reacts as he tests negative for COVID-19 in USA after reportedly testing positive in Ghana
Yaba Left Online  - Singer, Bella Shmurda has reacted after he tested negative for COVID-19 in USA only days after he was said to have tested positive in Ghana.

15 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ghana deports, bans Bella Shmurda for attacking doctor over his positive COVID-19 result Legit:
Ghana deports, bans Bella Shmurda for attacking doctor over his positive COVID-19 result
Bella Shmurda jubilates as he tests negative for COVID-19 in USA after reportedly testing positive in Ghana (Video) Correct NG:
Bella Shmurda jubilates as he tests negative for COVID-19 in USA after reportedly testing positive in Ghana (Video)
COVID-19: Ghana Deports Bella Shmurda For Attacking Doctor Who Announced Result Gist Punch:
COVID-19: Ghana Deports Bella Shmurda For Attacking Doctor Who Announced Result
Bella Shmurda reacts to being deported from Ghana over COVID-19 test » Mp3 Bullet:
Bella Shmurda reacts to being deported from Ghana over COVID-19 test »
Ghana Deports Nigerian Singer, Bella Shmurda For Attacking Physician Who Announced His COVID-19 Outcome Olajide TV:
Ghana Deports Nigerian Singer, Bella Shmurda For Attacking Physician Who Announced His COVID-19 Outcome


   More Picks
1 Olakunle Churchill and wife Rosy Meurer dedicate their son in church (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Nigeria Records Highest COVID-19 Cases In Two Weeks - Channels Television, 1 day ago
3 Churches should make DNA test mandatory for child dedication, says Adeyanju - The Punch, 24 hours ago
4 Doctors’ Strike: Federal Govt Gives Condition For Withdrawal Of Court Case - Leadership, 18 hours ago
5 Adeboye, other Christian leaders, offer prayers for Nigeria - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
6 Secrets to my longevity -Ex President Obasanjo, 84 - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 Gov Bello condemns Sowore's brother’s killing, commiserates with family - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
8 My disagreement with Aregbesola exaggerated, he’s my brother — Gov. Oyetola - Nigerian Eye, 20 hours ago
9 BBNaija: How Nigerians voted Tega, Boma others - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 Nigerian Equities Ranked As The Best Investment Asset Class To Hedge Against Inflation - Mondo Visione, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info