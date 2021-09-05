BBNaija: Queen’s relationship with Whitemoney, strategy to win – Fans react Daily Post - Fans of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, Season 6 have said Queen’s closeness to Whitemoney is a strategy to win the reality show. The duo have been spending more time together after Queen disassociated herself from Boma. They both seem to like each other ...



News Credibility Score: 99%