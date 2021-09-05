Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
"Work on yourself" Daddy Freeze condemns Boma for being a kiss-and-tell
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Daddy Freeze has criticized Big Brother Naija housemate for kissing and telling. The media personality reacted after Boma took to Twitter to apologize to Nigerians for his actions in the house.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
BBNaija S6: Work on yourself, Daddy Freeze advises Boma
Daily Post:
BBNaija: Daddy Freeze advises Boma after eviction
Yaba Left Online:
“Work on yourself” – Daddy Freeze condemns Boma for being a kiss-and-tell
Naija Loaded:
Work On Yourself – Daddy Freeze Advises Boma After Eviction
Page One:
“Work on yourself” OAP Daddy Freeze slams Boma for being a kiss-and-tell
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Work on yourself” – Daddy Freeze condemns Boma for being a kiss-and-tell
Pulse Nigeria:
OAP Daddy Freeze advises BBNaija's Boma to work on himself
My Celebrity & I:
“Work on yourself” Daddy Freeze condemns Boma for being a kiss-and-tell
Luci Post:
“Work on yourself” – Daddy Freeze condemns Boma for being a kiss-and-tell
Studio CB55:
“Work on yourself” Daddy Freeze condemns Boma for being a kiss-and-tell
Naija on Point:
Daddy Freeze Condemns Boma For Being A Kiss-And-Tell
iBrand TV:
Work On Yourself- Daddy Freeze Tells Boma
Republican Nigeria:
“I Can’t Get Over The Snitching, Kissing And Telling. Work On Yourself”
Naija Parrot:
“Work on yourself” – Daddy Freeze condemns Boma for being a kiss-and-tell
Gist Reel:
#BBNaija: "Work on yourself bro" - Daddy Freeze advises Boma about his "kiss and tell" attitude
Tori News:
"I Can't Get Over The Snitching, Kissing And Telling. Work On Yourself" - Daddy Freeze Tells Boma
More Picks
1
BBNaija S6: Why Liquorose deserves someone better than Emmanuel - Angel -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
2
"Work on yourself" Daddy Freeze condemns Boma for being a kiss-and-tell -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Bandits abduct Katsina Deputy Speaker's younger sister who is about to wed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
NCDC Records 459 Additional New Cases, 8 Deaths In Nigeria -
The Cheer News,
13 hours ago
5
Actor, Ibrahim Suleiman reveals a friend blocked him from getting a job -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
Bandits Terrorists Are Going Nowhere, Needs Government Engagement – Gumi Claims -
Naija News,
12 hours ago
7
Nigerian Man Climbs Telecoms Mast, Threatens To Commit Suicide If A Woman Is Not Married To Him -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
8
“I’m not afraid, let them take me to Nigeria” – Sunday Igboho speaks from Prison -
Politics Nigeria,
7 hours ago
9
Fish out killers of Sowore’s brother, Fayemi tells police -
Vanguard News,
8 hours ago
10
BBNaija: I was supposed to get married next year – Saskay -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
