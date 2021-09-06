Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PSG Footballer Dies After 39 Years In A Coma He Was ‘Only Supposed to Be In For Hours’
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Former PSG player dies after living for 39 years in a coma Nigerian Tribune:
Former PSG player dies after living for 39 years in a coma
Footballer Dies After 39 Years In Coma (Photo) Republican Nigeria:
Footballer Dies After 39 Years In Coma (Photo)
Popular footballer who has been in coma since 1982 dies [PHOTO] Politics Nigeria:
Popular footballer who has been in coma since 1982 dies [PHOTO]
Footballer Dies After 39 Years In Coma (Photo) Edujandon:
Footballer Dies After 39 Years In Coma (Photo)
Footballer Dies After 39 Years In Coma (Photo) Tori News:
Footballer Dies After 39 Years In Coma (Photo)
Former PSG defender Jean-Pierre Adams dies after 39 years in a coma Brila:
Former PSG defender Jean-Pierre Adams dies after 39 years in a coma


   More Picks
1 Kaduna LG polls: Loss of polling unit not referendum on me, says El-Rufai - The Punch, 4 hours ago
2 Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Team Nigeria finishes in 33rd position, 4th in Africa - AIT, 21 hours ago
3 Dangote refinery to expand employment capacity by 17,000 - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
4 Actor, Ibrahim Suleiman reveals a friend blocked him from getting a job - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Former South African President, Jacob Zuma released from prison on medical parole - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 NCDC Records 459 Additional New Cases, 8 Deaths In Nigeria - The Cheer News, 8 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Avoid Angel, stick with Liquorose – Whitemoney tells Emmanuel how to evade eviction - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 Guinea coup leaders announce nationwide curfew - The Punch, 19 hours ago
9 World Cup Qualifiers Tie Between Guinea And Morocco Postponed | GoalBall - Goal Ball Live, 20 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Brazil vs Argentina Qualifier Suspended After Health Officials Storm Pitch To Remove Four Argentine Players - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info