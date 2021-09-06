Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Princess of Africow" – Nigerians react as crossdresser James Brown storms event with 'maidens' (Video)
Yaba Left Online  - Popular crossdresser, James Brown has stirred hilarious reactions on social media after he stormed an event with his 'maidens'.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Reactions as James Brown storms movie premiere with his maidens The Info NG:
Reactions as James Brown storms movie premiere with his maidens
“Princess of Africow” – Nigerians react as crossdresser James Brown storms event with his maidens (Video) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
“Princess of Africow” – Nigerians react as crossdresser James Brown storms event with his maidens (Video)
“Princess of Africow” – Nigerians react as crossdresser James Brown storms event with ‘maidens’ (Video) Naija Parrot:
“Princess of Africow” – Nigerians react as crossdresser James Brown storms event with ‘maidens’ (Video)
“Princess of Africow” - Nigerians react as crossdresser James Brown storms event with ‘maidens’ (Video) Luci Post:
“Princess of Africow” - Nigerians react as crossdresser James Brown storms event with ‘maidens’ (Video)
Moment crossdresser, James Brown arrives movie premiere venue with his colleagues (Video) Gist Reel:
Moment crossdresser, James Brown arrives movie premiere venue with his colleagues (Video)


   More Picks
1 BBNaija S6: Why Liquorose deserves someone better than Emmanuel - Angel - The Punch, 17 hours ago
2 "Work on yourself" Daddy Freeze condemns Boma for being a kiss-and-tell - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Bandits abduct Katsina Deputy Speaker's younger sister who is about to wed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 NCDC Records 459 Additional New Cases, 8 Deaths In Nigeria - The Cheer News, 13 hours ago
5 Actor, Ibrahim Suleiman reveals a friend blocked him from getting a job - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Bandits Terrorists Are Going Nowhere, Needs Government Engagement – Gumi Claims - Naija News, 13 hours ago
7 Nigerian Man Climbs Telecoms Mast, Threatens To Commit Suicide If A Woman Is Not Married To Him - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
8 “I’m not afraid, let them take me to Nigeria” – Sunday Igboho speaks from Prison - Politics Nigeria, 7 hours ago
9 Fish out killers of Sowore’s brother, Fayemi tells police - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
10 BBNaija: I was supposed to get married next year – Saskay - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info