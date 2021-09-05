Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: Tega’s management begs Big Brother to take down intimate photos with Boma
Daily Post  - Handlers of Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Tega, have appealed to organizers of the show to delete intimate pictures of Boma and the married mother of one.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija: Tega’s management begs Big Brother to delete intimate pictures with Boma The News Guru:
BBNaija: Tega’s management begs Big Brother to delete intimate pictures with Boma
BBNaija: Tega’s management begs Big Brother to delete intimate photos with Boma Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija: Tega’s management begs Big Brother to delete intimate photos with Boma
BBNaija: Tega’s management begs Big Brother to delete intimate photos with Boma Gist Punch:
BBNaija: Tega’s management begs Big Brother to delete intimate photos with Boma
Tega’s Management Begs Big Brother to Delete Intimate Photos With Boma Republican Nigeria:
Tega’s Management Begs Big Brother to Delete Intimate Photos With Boma
#BBNaija: Tega’s management begs Big Brother to take down intimate photos with Boma Edujandon:
#BBNaija: Tega’s management begs Big Brother to take down intimate photos with Boma
BBNaija: Tega’s management begs Big Brother to delete intimate photos with Boma | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
BBNaija: Tega’s management begs Big Brother to delete intimate photos with Boma | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tega’s Management Begs Big Brother to Delete Intimate Photos With Boma Tori News:
Tega’s Management Begs Big Brother to Delete Intimate Photos With Boma


   More Picks
1 BBNaija S6: Why Liquorose deserves someone better than Emmanuel - Angel - The Punch, 17 hours ago
2 "Work on yourself" Daddy Freeze condemns Boma for being a kiss-and-tell - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Bandits abduct Katsina Deputy Speaker's younger sister who is about to wed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 NCDC Records 459 Additional New Cases, 8 Deaths In Nigeria - The Cheer News, 13 hours ago
5 Actor, Ibrahim Suleiman reveals a friend blocked him from getting a job - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Bandits Terrorists Are Going Nowhere, Needs Government Engagement – Gumi Claims - Naija News, 13 hours ago
7 Nigerian Man Climbs Telecoms Mast, Threatens To Commit Suicide If A Woman Is Not Married To Him - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
8 “I’m not afraid, let them take me to Nigeria” – Sunday Igboho speaks from Prison - Politics Nigeria, 7 hours ago
9 Fish out killers of Sowore’s brother, Fayemi tells police - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
10 BBNaija: I was supposed to get married next year – Saskay - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info