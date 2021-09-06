Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tariff hike: Electricity consumer group to monitor October bills
News photo The Guardian  - The All Electricity Consumers Protection Forum (AECPF) says it will monitor the bills of customers for the month of October to ensure that there is no increment by electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos).

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tariff hike: Electricity consumer group to monitor October bills Daily Nigerian:
Tariff hike: Electricity consumer group to monitor October bills
Tariff Hike: Electricity Consumer Group To Monitor October Bills The Street Journal:
Tariff Hike: Electricity Consumer Group To Monitor October Bills
Tariff hike: Electricity consumer group to monitor October bills The Eagle Online:
Tariff hike: Electricity consumer group to monitor October bills
Tariff hike: Electricity consumer group to monitor October bills The News Guru:
Tariff hike: Electricity consumer group to monitor October bills
National Daily:
Tariff hike: Electricity consumer group to monitor October bills


   More Picks
1 Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Team Nigeria finishes in 33rd position, 4th in Africa - AIT, 21 hours ago
2 Dangote refinery to expand employment capacity by 17,000 - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
3 Actor, Ibrahim Suleiman reveals a friend blocked him from getting a job - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Former South African President, Jacob Zuma released from prison on medical parole - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 NCDC Records 459 Additional New Cases, 8 Deaths In Nigeria - The Cheer News, 8 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Avoid Angel, stick with Liquorose – Whitemoney tells Emmanuel how to evade eviction - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
7 Bandits abduct Katsina Deputy Speaker's younger sister who is about to wed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Guinea coup leaders announce nationwide curfew - The Punch, 19 hours ago
9 World Cup Qualifiers Tie Between Guinea And Morocco Postponed | GoalBall - Goal Ball Live, 20 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Brazil vs Argentina Qualifier Suspended After Health Officials Storm Pitch To Remove Four Argentine Players - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info