Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anambra: No electronic authentication, no voting, INEC warns
Vanguard News  - By Omeiza Ajayi Ahead of the November 6 Governorship Election in Anambra State, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has declared that no one will

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Anambra: INEC declares ‘no electronic authentication, no voting” rule Premium Times:
Anambra: INEC declares ‘no electronic authentication, no voting” rule
Only Electorates With Electronic Authentication Will Vote In Anambra - INEC Warns The Trent:
Only Electorates With Electronic Authentication Will Vote In Anambra - INEC Warns
Anambra: No Electronic Authentication, No Voting, INEC Warns Information Nigeria:
Anambra: No Electronic Authentication, No Voting, INEC Warns
INEC: No electronic authentication, no voting in Anambra Hope for Nigeria:
INEC: No electronic authentication, no voting in Anambra
Anambra Poll: No Voting Without Electronic Authentication - INEC Warns Global Village Extra:
Anambra Poll: No Voting Without Electronic Authentication - INEC Warns


   More Picks
1 Bandits Terrorists Are Going Nowhere, Needs Government Engagement – Gumi Claims - Naija News, 22 hours ago
2 Bandits abduct Katsina Deputy Speaker's younger sister who is about to wed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Actor, Ibrahim Suleiman reveals a friend blocked him from getting a job - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Those Behind Nigeria’s Woes Will Incur God’s Anger, PFN President Warns - This Day, 17 hours ago
5 “I’m not afraid, let them take me to Nigeria” – Sunday Igboho speaks from Prison - Politics Nigeria, 17 hours ago
6 Fish out killers of Sowore’s brother, Fayemi tells police - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
7 BBNaija: "I expected you to be among Top 5 but you decided to eat the forbidden apple" - Actress Tricia Eseigbe slams Boma - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 The Plateau of crises and death, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
9 FG meets with JOHESU to avert nationwide strike | Health | herald.ng - The Herald, 12 hours ago
10 Nigeria has come to stay — Obaseki - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info