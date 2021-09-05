Post News
News at a Glance
BBNaija S6: Jaypaul won Saskay's heart through diligence - Cross
The Punch
- Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Cross, has revealed that Jaypaul won Saskay's heart by being diligent and focused.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
BBNaija: Why Saskay kissed Jaypaul – Cross
Yaba Left Online:
#BBNaija See Cross’ reaction after Ebuka revealed that Saskay and Jaypaul kissed (Video)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
#BBNaija Cross’ reaction after Ebuka revealed that Saskay and Jaypaul kissed (Video)
Naija Parrot:
#BBNaija See Cross’ reaction after Ebuka revealed that Saskay and Jaypaul kissed (Video)
Jaguda.com:
#BBNAIJA: Why I lost Saskay to Jaypaul – Cross
Gist 36:
BBNaija: I Like Her But I Am Moving On
Luci Post:
#BBNaija 2021: Cross’ reaction after Ebuka revealed that Saskay and Jaypaul kissed (Video)
Gist Reel:
#BBNaija: Watch Cross' reaction as Ebuka reveals that Jaypaul and Saskay kissed (Video)
Tori News:
BBNaija: I Like Her But I Am Moving On - Cross Reacts To Saskay Kissing Jaypaul
More Picks
1
BBNaija S6: Why Liquorose deserves someone better than Emmanuel - Angel -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
2
"Work on yourself" Daddy Freeze condemns Boma for being a kiss-and-tell -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Bandits abduct Katsina Deputy Speaker's younger sister who is about to wed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
NCDC Records 459 Additional New Cases, 8 Deaths In Nigeria -
The Cheer News,
13 hours ago
5
Actor, Ibrahim Suleiman reveals a friend blocked him from getting a job -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
Bandits Terrorists Are Going Nowhere, Needs Government Engagement – Gumi Claims -
Naija News,
13 hours ago
7
Nigerian Man Climbs Telecoms Mast, Threatens To Commit Suicide If A Woman Is Not Married To Him -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
8
“I’m not afraid, let them take me to Nigeria” – Sunday Igboho speaks from Prison -
Politics Nigeria,
7 hours ago
9
Fish out killers of Sowore’s brother, Fayemi tells police -
Vanguard News,
8 hours ago
10
BBNaija: I was supposed to get married next year – Saskay -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
