News at a Glance
Erica Nlewedim speaks on the one-year anniversary of the day she was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija house
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Erica Nlewedim has addressed her disqualification from the Big Brother Naija reality show on the one year anniversary of the fateful day.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Erica Nlewedim speaks on the one-year anniversary of the day she was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija house -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
“I’m not afraid, let them take me to Nigeria” – Sunday Igboho speaks from Prison -
Politics Nigeria,
20 hours ago
3
Rappers Cardi B & Offset welcome their second child, a son (photo) -
Information Nigeria,
18 hours ago
4
Those Behind Nigeria’s Woes Will Incur God’s Anger, PFN President Warns -
This Day,
21 hours ago
5
The Plateau of crises and death, By Dakuku Peterside -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
6
Fish out killers of Sowore’s brother, Fayemi tells police -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
7
Plans to shut down Katsina telecom sites false - Katsina govt -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
8
Most bandits are Fulani who profess same religious beliefs as me –Masari -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
9
FG meets with JOHESU to avert nationwide strike | Health | herald.ng -
The Herald,
16 hours ago
10
BBNaija: "I expected you to be among Top 5 but you decided to eat the forbidden apple" - Actress Tricia Eseigbe slams Boma -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
