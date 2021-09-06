Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gunmen kill three Plateau farmers in early morning attack
News photo The Punch  - Gunmen kill three Plateau farmers in early morning attack

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen kill three Plateau farmers in early morning attack Linda Ikeji Blog:
Gunmen kill three Plateau farmers in early morning attack
3 Farmers Killed In Plateau The Trent:
3 Farmers Killed In Plateau
Gunmen kill three Plateau farmers in early morning attack The Eagle Online:
Gunmen kill three Plateau farmers in early morning attack
Gunmen Kill Three Plateau Farmers In Early Morning Attack Infotrust News:
Gunmen Kill Three Plateau Farmers In Early Morning Attack
Three Plateau Farmers Killed By Gunmen In Early Morning Attack Republican Nigeria:
Three Plateau Farmers Killed By Gunmen In Early Morning Attack
Three Plateau Farmers Killed By Gunmen In Early Morning Attack Tori News:
Three Plateau Farmers Killed By Gunmen In Early Morning Attack


   More Picks
1 Bandits Terrorists Are Going Nowhere, Needs Government Engagement – Gumi Claims - Naija News, 22 hours ago
2 Bandits abduct Katsina Deputy Speaker's younger sister who is about to wed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Actor, Ibrahim Suleiman reveals a friend blocked him from getting a job - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Those Behind Nigeria’s Woes Will Incur God’s Anger, PFN President Warns - This Day, 17 hours ago
5 “I’m not afraid, let them take me to Nigeria” – Sunday Igboho speaks from Prison - Politics Nigeria, 17 hours ago
6 Fish out killers of Sowore’s brother, Fayemi tells police - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
7 BBNaija: "I expected you to be among Top 5 but you decided to eat the forbidden apple" - Actress Tricia Eseigbe slams Boma - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 The Plateau of crises and death, By Dakuku Peterside - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
9 FG meets with JOHESU to avert nationwide strike | Health | herald.ng - The Herald, 12 hours ago
10 Nigeria has come to stay — Obaseki - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info