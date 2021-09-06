Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria has come to stay — Obaseki
News photo Vanguard News  - Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Monday expressed faith in the unity of the country dispelling insinuations in some quarters that the country is due for a split.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria has come to stay, says Obaseki The Guardian:
Nigeria has come to stay, says Obaseki
Nigeria has come to stay — Obaseki Nigerian Observer:
Nigeria has come to stay — Obaseki
Nigeria has come to stay, says Obaseki — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Nigeria has come to stay, says Obaseki — NEWSVERGE
Nigeria has come to stay — Obaseki Daily Nigerian:
Nigeria has come to stay — Obaseki
Nigeria has come to stay — Obaseki News Diary Online:
Nigeria has come to stay — Obaseki
Nigeria Has Come To Stay — Obaseki The Street Journal:
Nigeria Has Come To Stay — Obaseki
Nigeria has come to stay — Obaseki Within Nigeria:
Nigeria has come to stay — Obaseki
Nigeria has come to stay — Obaseki Tunde Ednut:
Nigeria has come to stay — Obaseki
National Daily:
Nigeria has come to stay — Obaseki


   More Picks
1 BBNaija S6: Why Liquorose deserves someone better than Emmanuel - Angel - The Punch, 17 hours ago
2 "Work on yourself" Daddy Freeze condemns Boma for being a kiss-and-tell - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Bandits abduct Katsina Deputy Speaker's younger sister who is about to wed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 NCDC Records 459 Additional New Cases, 8 Deaths In Nigeria - The Cheer News, 13 hours ago
5 Actor, Ibrahim Suleiman reveals a friend blocked him from getting a job - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Bandits Terrorists Are Going Nowhere, Needs Government Engagement – Gumi Claims - Naija News, 13 hours ago
7 Nigerian Man Climbs Telecoms Mast, Threatens To Commit Suicide If A Woman Is Not Married To Him - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
8 “I’m not afraid, let them take me to Nigeria” – Sunday Igboho speaks from Prison - Politics Nigeria, 7 hours ago
9 Fish out killers of Sowore’s brother, Fayemi tells police - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
10 BBNaija: I was supposed to get married next year – Saskay - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info